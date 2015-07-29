The MUNCHIES Guide to Vegas: Farm to Table

Las Vegas is the land of the all-you-can-eat buffet. In the second installment of the MUNCHIES Guide to Vegas, we explore how one of the city’s top buffets produces vast quantities of high-quality food that keep locals and tourists coming back for seconds, and then go where few have gone before to see what happens to everything left on the plate. The answer will definitely surprise (and disgust) you.

Host Braydon Szafranski follows the trail of excess from the all-you-can-eat buffet at an off-the-strip favorite, the Feast Buffet at Red Rock Casino, to RC Farms in North Las Vegas, where food scraps are turned into slop and fed to Bob Combs’ herd of hungry piggies. The guys at Rollin Smoke BBQ take over from there, and produce the most mouth-watering BBQ west of, well, anywhere.