The MUNCHIES Guide to Vegas: Locals Only

In the first episode of our MUNCHIES Guide to Las Vegas, host Braydon Szafranski—a pro skateboarder and Vegas native—kicks off our visit by showing us the side of town not often visited by the 40 million tourists who flock to Sin City every year.

If there’s one thing locals know best, it’s food. And in Vegas, food often comes with a side of T&A, so Braydon and a few friends head to their favorite strip club buffet at Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club for a nice selection of chicken strips, dipping sauces, and of course, naked ladies.

Vegas locals also know that some of the best food and drinks are found off the Strip. Braydon visits Lotus of Siam , one of Las Vegas’ culinary gems, for arguably the best Thai food outside of Thailand, prepared by James Beard Award-winning chef Saipin Chutima.