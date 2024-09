In part 3 of our Guide to Vegas, Braydon takes a trip to the old school parts of the city. Anthony Curtis, a former-card counter now known as the “Las Vegas Advisor,” has spent decades mastering the town’s best deals, and takes us out for a night filled with the best gambling and eats we’ve ever not paid for. We also hit up the classic Peppermill Restaurant and Fireside Lounge for a 3 AM feast of epic proportions. Oh, and did we mention David Copperfield made us dessert? We love this city.