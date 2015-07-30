The MUNCHIES Guide to Vegas: The Palms

Join host Braydon Szafranski for a day at Las Vegas mega-hotel the Palms Casino Resort, where we ride the elevator to the top and experience how the high-rollers eat and party. Hint: this involves hundreds of bottles of Dom Perignon in a bathtub. From VIP suites with killer views for your room-service brunch to mouth-watering steaks prepared flawlessly by executive chef Barry Dakake—and even wine and donut pairings with sommelier Jeff Evans at N9NE Steakhouse—we experience what it feels like to go big in Vegas.