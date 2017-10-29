Food The MUNCHIES Guide to Washington: Classic Seattle By Tarik Abdullah October 29, 2017, 2:00pm Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard Ivar’s Fish Bar Dick’s Drive-In Videos by VICE Victrola Coffee Roasters This first appeared on MUNCHIES in August 2015. Tagged:Burgers, cheeseburger, Chefs Night Out, coffee, dick’s drive-in, Food, ivar’s fish bar, Munchies, Pacific Northwest, Salmon, seafood, seattle, tarik abdullah, vice, victrola coffee roasters, Washington, watch Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard MoreFrom VICE The 12 Days of MUNCHIES: The Best Food Gifts of 2022 12.13.22 By Adam Rothbarth and Munchies Staff How Alcohol Lost Its Cool 09.01.22 By Daisy Jones TikTok Isn’t Removing All Content Featuring Andrew Tate 08.22.22 By Sophia Smith Galer Will We All Soon Be Drinking Pee and Eating Crickets on a Floating Prison Barge? An Investigation 07.22.22 By Anna Merlan