The MUNCHIES Guide To Washington: Going Deep

In Part 2 of the MUNCHIES Guide to Washington, Tarik travels across the Puget Sound to sample some of Washington’s strangest seafood. First, Tarik stops by Pier 57 in downtown Seattle to meet some Seattleites who are redefining local seafood by fishing—or “jigging”—for squid right off the pier. Then, after an impressive meal of geoduck crudo prepared by Chef Michael Gifford at How to Cook a Wolf in the Queen Anne neighborhood, we head to the southern Puget Sound in the dead of night to see firsthand how these phallic clams are raised in the waters just offshore. Finally, we visit the historical Nordic town of Poulsbo on the Kitsap peninsula for a taste of lutefisk, the traditional dish of Norway with a nasty rep. (Bonus points if you can pronounce “geoduck” or “lutefisk” correctly.)