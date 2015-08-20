The MUNCHIES Guide to Washington: Island Gourmet

Tarik heads north to the Salish Sea near the Canadian border to experience two interpretations of farm-to-table cuisine on the remote San Juan Islands: one prepared by a fourth-generation island resident, and the other by James Beard Award-winning chef Blaine Wetzel.

Tarik starts out at The Willows Inn on Lummi Island, one of the country’s—nay, the world’s—top destination restaurants (accessibly only by sea plane or ferry), for a once-in-a-lifetime, 19-course meal that was hunted, grown, and foraged exclusively from the island itself and prepared by Wetzel. (We’re still drooling over the chicken pan drippings.) Then, a rocky water taxi ride brings Tarik to the remote island of Decatur for a lesson in culinary self-sufficiency, island hospitality, and his first-ever duck hunt.