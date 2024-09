In Part 4, Tarik gets up close and personal with arguably the most iconic food of Washington State: salmon. First, he heads to Grovers Creek Salmon Hatchery on the Kitsap Peninsula, where scientists are working hard to replenish the struggling species with a little technique they call “bucket sex.” He also visits with a local fisherman from the Skokomish Tribe for a history lesson and the most delectable smoked salmon we’ve ever seen.