The Musical Mystique of Laurel Canyon Lives on In Itasca’s Folk Rock

​Located in the Hollywood Hills, Laurel Canyon has a rich and colourful musical history. During the 60s, the neighbourhood was a mythical musical and party mecca, home to; Frank Zappa, Jim Morrison, Carole King,The Byrds, Buffalo Springfield, Neil Young and members of The Eagles.

House parties would rarely go just one night.

The neighbourhood was shrouded in a drug haze but it also produced some of the most memorable music of the time and was the spiritual home to ‘soft rock’, an amalgam of influences that included blues, rock, jazz, country, psychedelia, bluegrass, and folk.

Though things may have changed​, the Laurel Canyon mystique lives on.

Los Angeles-based guitarist, singer, and songwriter Kayla Cohen, who records and performs as Itasca, brings a slice of the early 70s psych-folk feel of Laurel Canyon to her new album Open to Chance.

Cohen moved closer to Laurel Canyon, from the East Coast, and has developed Itasca from a solo folk venture into a band that includes pedal steel player Dave McPeters, drummer Coleman Guyon (and occasionally Kacey Johansing), and bassist and vocalist Julia Nowak.

“No Consequence”, a track from Open to Chance, that we are premiering, features aching pedal steel, acoustic guitar and Kayla’s balmy vocals. Take a listen and read a chat we had with Kayla.



Noisey: There is a romanticism about Laurel Canyon but also some normality. What’s it like driving around the streets today?

Kayla Cohen: Yeah, now it’s a normal suburb. It seems pretty rich too.There’s some hint when you’re driving around, like “I think something happened here…” but you can’t find it anymore. Every time someone mentions Laurel Canyon I think of my neighborhood, and what the Montecito Heights folk scene would look like. I don’t think you would see David Crosby in a cape. You can’t sing about birds and lush forest scenes because it hasn’t rained in months. I saw two dead birds in my backyard in the past few weeks, I think they are getting something… kind of a bummer. But it’s the modern world.

Was “No Consequence” written about anyone?

Yeah, there’s a character in there. Not a specific person but an idea of someone who doesn’t see their own shadow.

I first heard it when you played it on The Avant Ghetto show on WFMU. Just you and pedal steel. Was that how it was recorded?

Yeah, that session was really nice. Mario Santana engineered it and I like how it sounds. That’s with Dave McPeters on pedal steel. Thanks to Jeff Conklin the DJ. The album version of this song is recorded with a band.

You band name is interesting. I kept reading it as Ithaca. I knew you were from upstate New York and so I was like, “Oh, they’ve named their band after their college.”

There is an English band from the 70s band called Ithaca. I think of their name whenever I think of mine too… I like their music so it’s a good reference. Funny that they weren’t from New York either. My band is named after a lake.

Why the move to LA?

I was in New York City and it was getting too expensive and sterile. I had some friends moving out here so I tried it out. LA is great for now. A lot of things here have not changed since the 70s, and that’s hard to find in a big American city. ​



You’ve been the support act for a number of really cool performers. Do you have a favourite?

I just toured with David Nance​. He just put out a really good record on Ba Da Bing. One show was in a barn in Virginia with Daniel Bachman. A while ago I played a couple shows with Bitchin Bajas. In 2015 I had a good time watching Amps for Christ at a festival I played. And I am about to go on tour with Ryley Walker.





Nance’s album is one of my faves of 2016.​ You’ve played with another Nebraskan Simon Joyner. What do you learn from them?

Yeah, both of them live in Omaha. Sometimes when I’m in a sticky situation I think to myself; “What would Nance do?” Simon and Dave are inspiring. I have this impression of their wells being endless and abundant, whereas in LA we are all trying to jump on and squeeze out the last drop of inspiration. Something about the seasons over there, something in the water.

Finally, what do you think of the phrase ‘homespun folk’?

I’m not a fan of the word ‘homespun’. It makes me think of cream of wheat. I like the word ‘folk’ though.

‘Open to Chance’ is available Sep 30 through Paradise of Bachelors.​

