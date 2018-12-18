The Mysterious Murder of an NBA Hopeful

Colorado State graduate and NBA hopeful Wendell Lee, Jr. was standing with a friend outside her Los Angeles home when a car pulled up. A man got out of the vehicle, shot Lee multiple times, and drove away. The woman was unharmed and no words were exchanged with the shooter.

Two years later, Wendell’s death remains a mystery, as his family struggles to understand his murder. We speak with Lee’s family and others tied to the case to try and make sense of this seemingly senseless bloodshed.

RED CARDS, presented by Ryot, is a six-part series exploring some of the most notorious true crime stories in sports. New episodes available each Tuesday.