The Mystery Lights Premiere Trippy Video For “Follow Me Home”

Any new track with a crackle in the mix and a dab of reverb on a solo tends to be labeled as “psychedelic” or “garage.” As New York and San Francisco sell their collective soul to the devil, that makes some sense, the sanitization heightening our sense of danger. So it’s appropriate that The Mystery Lights, a five-piece from New York City, have started to show their faces now, creating truly trippy throwbacks to a filthier, more hallucinatory era.

“Follow Me Home” comes straight out of that garage tradition, all Hammond organs and straightforward, declining riffs. The video, premiering today on Noisey, draws on all that psychedelia, diving right into the drum circle. The band appear straight-faced in the heads of sunflowers and by the end, even the pigeons are worthy of an examination.

Check out the video below. The Mystery Lights is out June 24th on Wick Records.