The Nation of Islam Promised to Protect Beyoncé if the Cops Won’t

Read: Three People Gathered in the Rain to Protest Beyoncé

During a sermon in Detroit on Sunday, Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan pledged to protect Beyoncé if the country’s police won’t do it, TMZ reports.

Some context is needed because that sentence is pretty nuts: Just before the Super Bowl, Beyoncé released her racially charged “Formation” video and then showed up for the halftime show with a squadron of dancers dressed in Black Panther–inspired getups. Though the single and the performance were about black pride, not attacking the police (and though they were far less antagonistic than, say, “Fuck Tha Police” or a dozen Public Enemy songs), a lot of law-and-order types took exception to all this. A Miami police union even called for a boycott of the singer.

In a sermon, Farrakhan lashed out at the police, saying that Beyoncé “started talking all that black stuff… and white folks were like, ‘We don’t know how to deal with that.’”

“Look at how you’re treating Beyoncé now,” Farrakhan continued, addressing former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani. “You’re going to picket. You’re not going to offer her police protection. But the FOI [Fruit of Islam, the security arm of the Nation of Islam] will.”

Bey has yet to publicly take Louis Farrakhan up on his offer.