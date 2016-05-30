The National, Bon Iver and A Bunch of Special Guests Team Up For New Project



The Dessner brothers shot by Shervin Lainez

The National have been having fun recently. The Grateful Dead compilation that the band helmed, Day of the Dead, turned out to be the strange and joyous experiment it had always promised to be. Brilliant musicians came and went, covering whatever they fancied, joining forces with each other wherever they wanted. It’s worth checking out.

Videos by VICE

And now, this. Bryce Dessner has announced a slightly mysterious new project under the name Invisible Bridge. So far the group only has one show booked, September 25 at the Philharmonie in Paris, but the lineup is exciting. Both Dessner brothers will be on guitar and Justin Vernon of Bon Iver will be on lead vocals. Then there’s renowned pianists Katia and Marielle Labèque and Chicago sextet eighth blackbird presumably making up the bulk of the on-stage band.

The Philharmonie also lists “et invités” at the bottom of the show’s line-up. I’m no linguist but, yeah, that opens the door to any number of cool guests turning up on for this show.

If you can’t make it to Paris for the end of September, maybe just hold out hope that the project will see some action in the US. In the meantime, check out the video of The National and Bon Iver rehearsing “Flume” for the “Dark Was the Night” performance back in 2009.