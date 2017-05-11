The National Return with “The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness”

Extremely good Ohioan sad-rock chaps The National have been teasing the follow-up to 2013’s Trouble Will Find You for a few weeks now. This morning, we finally received a full single and video. “The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness” is spikier and more tense than you might expect a song called “The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness” by The National to be. You can watch the Casey Reas-directed video—it was shot by a drone!—at the top of the page.
Sleep Well Beast is out September 8 on 4AD. Check out the artwork and tracklist below.
Videos by VICE
01. Nobody Else Will Be There
02. Day I Die
03. Walk It Back
04. The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness
05. Born to Beg
06. Turtleneck
07. Empire Line
08. I’ll Still Destroy You
09. Guilty Party
10. Carin at the Liquor Store
11. Dark Side of the Gym
12. Sleep Well Beast