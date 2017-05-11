The National Return with “The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness”

Extremely good Ohioan sad-rock chaps The National have been teasing the follow-up to 2013’s Trouble Will Find You for a few weeks now. This morning, we finally received a full single and video. “The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness” is spikier and more tense than you might expect a song called “The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness” by The National to be. You can watch the Casey Reas-directed video—it was shot by a drone!—at the top of the page.

Sleep Well Beast is out September 8 on 4AD. Check out the artwork and tracklist below.

01. Nobody Else Will Be There

02. Day I Die

03. Walk It Back

04. The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness

05. Born to Beg

06. Turtleneck

07. Empire Line

08. I’ll Still Destroy You

09. Guilty Party

10. Carin at the Liquor Store

11. Dark Side of the Gym

12. Sleep Well Beast