The Navy’s New Firefighting Humanoid Robot Looks Like a Sith Lord

Don’t bother trying to grow up to be a firefighter, kids. There’s a robot for that.

The US Navy unveiled its Shipboard Autonomous Firefighting Robot, “SAFFiR,” today. The videos show a hoodie-wearing robot that’s not quite autonomous yet, but it does seem to identify and extinguish a fire onboard a decommissioned ship.

All the factors that make fighting fires on ships difficult for humans—narrow, potentially dark and poorly ventilated spaces, that are pitching around on water—also complicate fighting fires for robots, which is why the Navy is working with mechanical engineers from Virginia Tech to help the robot find its sea legs.

“Balancing on any type of terrain that’s unstable—especially for bipedal robots—is very difficult,” Brian Lattimer, a VT professor, ​said in a press release. “Whole-body momentum control allows for the robot to optimize the locations of all of its joints so that it maintains its center of mass on uncertain and unstable surfaces.”

SAFFiR is human-sized at 5′ 10″, 143 pounds, and has a “super-human” range of motion, and super-human senses for seeing through smoke, like infrared vision and LiDAR—light detection and ranging that long time Motherboard readers will remember ​has been used to map the ground beneath the jungle canopy from airplanes. SAFFiR’s vision looks just like you’d hope a robot’s vision looks—labeling what it’s seeing, a la Robocop or ​the Itchy Robot at Itchy and Scratchy Land.

The robot is dressed, for unexplained reasons, like a Sith lord though. Probably to make it more appealing to the children whose dreams it is extinguishing, along with fire.