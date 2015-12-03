The NBA All-Star Game Jerseys Are Fire

The NBA All-Star Game in Toronto is fast approaching. February’s game at the Air Canada Centre will mark the first time the mid-season showcase has been played outside of the United States. It’s kind of a big deal.

To honour that, the NBA and Adidas—the league’s official on-court apparel provider—gave the gear a stylish, fitting Canadian/Toronto touch. You’ll find maple leafs on the uniforms, which also feature the Toronto skyline and Canada’s most iconic landmark, the CN Tower. There’s also a claw, representing the team nickname and ferocious Raptor mascot. A touch of black and gold was also incorporated to pay tribute to the Raptors’ alternative Drake uniforms.

Videos by VICE

The league site has a bunch of photos, featuring all of the All-Star Game apparel.



The font and simplistic nature of the jersey is of the throwback variety and pays homage to the jerseys worn by the Toronto Huskies and New York Knickerbockers during the first-ever NBA game, which occurred in Toronto in 1946. Adidas did a good job with this.

The game takes place Feb. 14, 2016.

[NBA]