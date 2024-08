Reggie Bullock’s sister was tragically murdered in 2014 and, since then, the Detroit Pistons guard has used his platform as an NBA player to help spread awareness of issues facing the LGBTQ community.

After recognizing his own lack of knowledge, he got educated and is now working with the NBA to use sports as a vehicle of inclusion and acceptance. VICE Sports was with Reggie and his son for their first New York City Pride Parade.