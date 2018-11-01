The NBA Shouts Out Derrick Rose for His Career-High 50-Point Game

Derrick Rose came up with an absolutely huge night Wednesday, putting up a career-high 50 points against the Utah Jazz after a long hiatus from his 2011 MVP-level game.

The former Chicago Bull saw a select few stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks in the past couple of years, but finally settled with the Minnesota Timberwolves in what almost felt like a charity move to keep the 30-year-old waning star in the game. But for whatever collapse people have been expecting, Rose went supernova for the Timberwolves, dropping his 50 on 19-of-31 shooting from the field.

Alongside Rose’s absence from the game due to various knee injuries, he’s since faced allegations of gang rape, but was found not liable in 2016. The trial, however, is up for appeal in November. Nevertheless, Rose received an outpouring of support from the NBA after his momentous night.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=2&v=qV09ywqrSfY

In 41 minutes, Rose made four threes, and notched four rebounds, six assists, and one block that shut down a potential game-tying three in the final seconds.

NBA players, including former teammate LeBron James, showed Rose love on social media after he ended the throwback game tearfully.

His current teammate Karl-Anthony Towns made sure to give him a nod as well:

And just about every other current player decided to make their acknowledgments:

Every Basketball fan in the world should feel good for DRose. Tonite was an example of never giving up on yourself and when others believe in you. Amazing things can happen. I’m smiling like i scored 50! Congrts to a good dude! — DWade (@DwyaneWade) November 1, 2018

This is so dope Man! Can’t imagine the down days, weeks, months and years he went through. 50 ball!! So much respect bro 🙏🏽🙏🏽 https://t.co/s42i7Zp63I — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) November 1, 2018

That’s unbelievable D-Rose 50, wow keep ballin’… — Vince Carter (@mrvincecarter15) November 1, 2018

Man couldn’t be more happy for d 🌹. Can only imagine the emotions after what he’s gone through. Well deserved. Hard work is undefeated 🙌🏾 — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) November 1, 2018

@drose LEGENDARY!!!!! Happy for you bro!!!!!! — Tristan Thompson (@RealTristan13) November 1, 2018

@drose wow man! A true definition of perseverance, good days, bad days, struggles! The man never stops. Respect brother! #thesunalwayscomesout #Godsplan — Bismack Biyombo (@bismackbiyombo) November 1, 2018

It’s great to see #Drose playing like he has this season… — Marreese Speights (@Mospeights16) November 1, 2018

I still love Derrick Rose — Frank Kaminsky III (@FSKPart3) November 1, 2018

Happy for @drose man awesome to see! — Myles Turner (@Original_Turner) November 1, 2018

50 ball for D. rose. Unreal. Happy for him!!! Legends never die — Evan Turner (@thekidet) November 1, 2018

Even the retirees had to shout:



D🌹!!! Incredible. He’s overcome so much. I couldn’t be happier to see him ballin. @drose — Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) November 1, 2018

It’s about damn time the real @drose stood up. LOVE seeing you back my brotha #noletup #beU — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) November 1, 2018

Not many people saw Rose making this kind of comeback after his ups and downs since 2011, but he’s certainly playing his best ball in years.