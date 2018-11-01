The NBA Shouts Out Derrick Rose for His Career-High 50-Point Game

Derrick Rose came up with an absolutely huge night Wednesday, putting up a career-high 50 points against the Utah Jazz after a long hiatus from his 2011 MVP-level game.
The former Chicago Bull saw a select few stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks in the past couple of years, but finally settled with the Minnesota Timberwolves in what almost felt like a charity move to keep the 30-year-old waning star in the game. But for whatever collapse people have been expecting, Rose went supernova for the Timberwolves, dropping his 50 on 19-of-31 shooting from the field.
Videos by VICE
Alongside Rose’s absence from the game due to various knee injuries, he’s since faced allegations of gang rape, but was found not liable in 2016. The trial, however, is up for appeal in November. Nevertheless, Rose received an outpouring of support from the NBA after his momentous night.
In 41 minutes, Rose made four threes, and notched four rebounds, six assists, and one block that shut down a potential game-tying three in the final seconds.
NBA players, including former teammate LeBron James, showed Rose love on social media after he ended the throwback game tearfully.
His current teammate Karl-Anthony Towns made sure to give him a nod as well:
And just about every other current player decided to make their acknowledgments:
Even the retirees had to shout:
Not many people saw Rose making this kind of comeback after his ups and downs since 2011, but he’s certainly playing his best ball in years.