When you think of France, you don’t necessarily think of basketball, but as home to the world’s oldest court and the biggest basketball tournament in the world, France boasts a unique mix of basketball history, art, and street culture. In this episode of THE WAY WE BALL, we trace the country’s rich legacy within the sport and how it’s getting this generation’s best European basketball players to the NBA.
The NBA’s Top Overseas Prospect is Following a Legacy
