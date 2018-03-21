The New ‘Action Point’ Trailer Hoses Johnny Knoxville in the Nuts

Jackasses rejoice! Earlier today, the first trailer for Action Point released online. Co-written by and starring Johnny Knoxville as the owner of a decrepit amusement park in New Jersey, it’s about as OG Jackass as it gets. All of the whiplashing, nut-checking stunts were performed by Knoxville and fellow stuntmen including Jackass alum Chris Pontius. The stunts were done without pads and camera tricks.

“I thought of the most painful stunts I could, and we made a film,” Knoxville told us in an exclusive interview about his new movie. “I got more injured on this than on any Jackass film I’ve ever done. Because all the stunts we did were real.”

Check out the trailer for Action Point below and click here to read the full interview with Johnny Knoxville.

Action Point is in theaters June 1, 2018. Keep up with the film on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.



