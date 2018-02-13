The New ‘Atlanta’ Trailer Gives Us a Taste of Robbin’ Season

Ahead of Atlanta‘s return to FX in March, the network finally dropped a full-length trailer for Robbin’ Season, leaving the rotation vibes and floating alligators of the first two surrealistic teasers behind to reveal what we can expect next from one of the best shows on TV.

Things are looking up for Donald Glover’s Earn: He climbs out from the storage unit he’s been crashing in, seems to be back in Van’s good graces, and—judging by the wad of cash he gets ahold of—finds a way to start making some real money. His cousin Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry) is making progress on his rap career, though still having to deal with corny radio producers, but it’s not clear if he’s still thinking about taking that tour. And a goggle-wearing Darius (Lakeith Stanfield) warns Earn that “robbin’ season” is in full swing.

“It’s a very dangerous, uncertain time in the city,” Donald Glover’s brother Stephen, co-creator of the show, told Variety, explaining “robbin’ season” as the time when crime skyrockets leading up to Christmas. “So everybody’s shaken up a little bit this year, and everybody has to make important decisions.”

For all the new details the trailer offers up, there’s still no sign of any “sketchy moms” or the “VERY TAN caucasians” Glover put out a casting call for during production. Until we find out what the hell that’s all about, give the full trailer a watch above.



