The New ‘Black Panther’ Trailer Kicks Ass in an Afrofuturist Paradise

On Monday, Marvel fans got their first look at the upcoming Black Panther movie, which promises an exciting Afrofuturist vision from Fruitvale Station director Ryan Coogler and a majority black cast.

The film, which is based on the first mainstream black superhero, follows T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) back to the techno African paradise of Wakanda. T’Challa has just been named king, but returns to find his claim to the throne challenged by an exiled foe named Erik Killmonger (Michale B. Jordan). With a bulletproof suit made from indestructible metal, T’Challa transforms into his superhero persona, the Black Panther, to keep Killmonger and his cronies from waging all-out war.

Videos by VICE

The first full trailer picks up right after the events of Captain America: Civil War, where T’Challa scrapped alongside the Avengers. From there we see stunning shots of Wakanda, T’Challa and Killmonger’s futuristic suits, and, of course, some high-adrenaline fight sequences.

“Me and T’Challa have two totally different approaches to the throne as well and you see those two opposing sides clash,” Jordan told Entertainment Weekly. “So, you can call it a Magneto/Professor X type of chemistry. That’s all I can give away.”

Along with Boseman and Jordan, Coogler has recruited a who’s who of black Hollywood stars for Black Panther, including Academy Award winners Forest Whitaker and Lupita Nyong’o, as well as Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out), Angela Bassett, Letitia Wright, and John Kani as the former king of Wakanda, T’Chaka.

Give the trailer a watch above. Black Panther hits theaters February 16, 2018.