The New Breakup Trend That’s Basically Quiet Quitting Your Relationship

You might have heard of the breakup type known as “conscious uncoupling,” which is essentially a mutual, respectful, and intentional separation between partners. But what about a subconscious uncoupling? This painful, often one-sided breakup trend can leave the other person feeling abandoned, betrayed, and completely left in the dark. Here’s what you should know about subconscious uncoupling.

What Is ‘Subconscious Uncoupling’?

Subconscious uncoupling is a term coined by Cosmopolitan writer Kendall Blackmore. According to Blackmore, it is “defined by one partner gradually reducing communication, rejecting plans, and pulling away without actually doing the breaking up part.”

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Unfortunately, this behavior is incredibly common today. I mean, have you heard of the popular dating trend (or should I say breakup trend) called ghosting?

According to Whitney Willborn, LCSW, Licensed Clinical Social Worker at BasePoint BreakThrough, and kindly link to BasePoint BreakThrough, subconscious uncoupling typically occurs when “an individual’s desire to emotionally connect with his/her partner will begin to decrease without being conscious of this.”

Sometimes, the one seeking the separation is aware of their actions yet not fully ready for the breakup conversation. Instead, they start pulling back from their partner without explanation, leaving them confused.

“The process of separation from a partner typically begins when there are no longer attempts by either party to seek comfort, engage in conversation, or develop intimacy,” Willborn adds. “Often the emotional separation occurs prior to the spoken words of divorce.”

Subconscious Uncoupling vs. Conscious Uncoupling

Conscious uncoupling involves a mutual and intentional approach to a breakup between two partners. On the other hand, a subconscious uncoupling is usually a one-sided silent breakup—almost like they’re “quiet quitting” their own relationship.

“Conscious uncoupling means being aware of the fact that a relationship is coming to an end, and working on this transition,” says Willborn. “Subconscious uncoupling is less conscious than this. It involves the development of emotional disconnection due to behaviors in a relationship [that] are often perceived as minor at first.”

“The primary difference is that one represents an active decision by someone to separate from another person,” Willborn adds.

Signs of Subconscious Uncoupling

Some partners subconsciously uncouple by slowly pulling away from their partner, unbeknownst to the other individual. If you’re the one engaging in this “silent breakup” of sorts, you might feel disconnected from your partner and, instead of attempting to communicate about or fix the issue, subconsciously create even more space between you two.

“One indicator is that they are no longer the person you have an automatic impulse to go to,” Willborn says. “The indicators can be: you tell someone else in your life about some great news before you call your partner, you are no longer willing to ‘fix’ minor disagreements that previously didn’t bother you, you now view quality time with your partner as unimportant, or you start picturing … a future for yourself that doesn’t include your partner. Often, this is a quieter loss of interest rather than a more dramatic argument.”

Unfortunately, once the damage of subconscious uncoupling is done, it’s often too late to repair your relationship. However, the end goal of subconscious uncoupling is usually to break up anyway—but with only one partner aware of it.