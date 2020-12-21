The New COVID Stimulus Has a Tax Break for CEO Lunches. Seriously.

If you’re the average American who’s unemployed and wondering how you’re going to keep paying all of your bills, there’s not a whole lot for you in the new stimulus deal. If you’re a CEO looking for a free lunch on the public’s dime, on the other hand, you’re in luck.

After several months failing to pass a new round of pandemic relief, Democrats and Republicans have reached a deal on a roughly $900 billion stimulus bill, though it will be substantially smaller than the CARES Act package passed in March, and stalled stimulus bill attempts passed by House Democrats earlier this year.

Videos by VICE

The bill leaves out some notable demands that have been thrown around over the past few months, like billions in aid for state and local governments—pushed for by Democrats—as well as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s push to shield businesses from COVID-related liability lawsuits.

This bill stands out for its meagerness. Previous legislative attempts by Democrats would have provided as much as $3.4 trillion in pandemic relief, about $2.5 trillion more than what this bill gives.

So what is in the bill? Here’s an overview.