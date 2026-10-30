The New ‘Dune: Part Three’ Popcorn Bucket Is Somehow Even More NSFW Than the Original

The third and final entry in the Dune film trilogy is slated for release on December 18, and of course it’ll have yet another accompanying popcorn bucket. You may remember the first one looked like a Fleshlight brought over from a hell dimension, depicting a sandworm with a large, gaping, frilly mouth that a theatergoer was expected to reach deep within to pull out popcorn, as if they were reaching into a walrus’s bearded mouth.

It was disturbing, to put it mildly, and that’s exactly why it became a viral hit.

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Now, logically, the only way to top the first popcorn bucket’s success is to do it again, but more: instead of one sandworm, now you and a friend can both fist a sandworm at the same time with the double-mouthed Dune: Part Three popcorn bucket.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, AMC is doubling down on the pervy smash hit popcorn bucket with two main options: a Sandworm Thumper container featuring a single sandworm turgidly towering over a Thumper, the in-universe device that summons a sandworm.

A new ‘DUNE: PART 3’ popcorn bucket has been revealed that includes a working thumper device.



(via: @AMCTheatres) pic.twitter.com/4xmU6VgR6t — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) October 29, 2026

The New ‘Dune’ Popcorn Bucket Has Two Mouths. Do With That What You Will.

And then there’s the Double Sandworm collectible: two stubby but thick sandworms popping out of the ground, each mouth pointed at different angles so, conceivably, two theatergoers can easily reach in from their respective seats.

The popcorn bucket arms race has been raging for a while now, and it’s hard to tell if they’re only getting more innovative, dumber, worse, or some foul combination of all three. Just a few weeks ago, we all bore witness to the majesty and agony that was the Street Fighter Guille hair popcorn bucket, which brought in a whole new realm of innovation in that it had a chin strap so you could wear the bucket on your head as you grab fistfuls of popcorn from the tippy top of your preposterously tall bleach blonde military-style plastic flattop.

The excessive stupidity of it all is why these things sell like hotcakes, often going for anywhere between 25 and 50 bucks, and then significantly more on eBay. So if you and your friend/partner want to double-fist some sandworm mouths while watching Dune: Part Three, you better act fast.