The New Episode of LOCALS Takes Us Inside Harry Lintell’s Manchester

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Manchester has a lot more going for it than football, music and questionable weather. Just ask Harry Lintell, the professional skateboarder and tattoo artist who’s made the city his home.

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Originally from the south of England, Lintell has spent years establishing himself as one of the UK’s most respected skateboarders. Known for his technical ability, effortless style and willingness to throw himself down some pretty intimidating spots, he’s built a reputation that extends well beyond the British skate scene. When he’s not on his board, he’s working as a tattoo artist, bringing the same creative instincts to skin that have defined his approach to skating.

In the third episode of LOCALS, VICE’s series exploring cities through the people who know them best, host Ben McQueen heads to Manchester to spend a day with Harry and discover what life looks like beyond the city’s more obvious attractions.

Naturally, there’s plenty of skating involved. Harry takes Ben around some of his favourite spots, offering a look at the streets, architecture and overlooked corners that make Manchester such an interesting place to skate. But this isn’t just a tour of the city’s best ledges and stair sets.

Between sessions, the pair explore Harry’s Manchester, stopping by local pubs, restaurants and some of the places that have become part of his everyday routine. There’s tattooing, a bit of canal fishing and plenty of time spent getting to know the people and places that make the city tick.

It’s a side of Manchester you won’t find in a tourist guide. One shaped by the city’s creative communities, independent businesses and the people who’ve carved out their own space within it.

For Harry, skating isn’t just something he does. It’s a way of experiencing a city, meeting people and finding value in places most of us would walk straight past. And Manchester, with its mix of industrial history, creative energy and thriving skate scene, offers plenty to work with.

Watch the latest episode of LOCALS to see Harry Lintell take Ben McQueen around his Manchester, from skate spots and tattoo studios to pubs, restaurants and everything in between.

Watch the full episode below.