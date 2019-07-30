the new indian netflix horror everyone’s talking about

It seems like every other day a new horror story seeps its way into the public’s psyche. Climate change! Trump! His little brother Boris! In fact, there’s so many IRL events that are shaking us to our core that it’s easy to forget fiction can fuck us up too.

Enter everybody’s new Netflix horror obsession: Typewriter. Set in the beach-lined Indian state of Goa, Typewriter tells two twisting horror stories at once. One follows a trio of curious kids, obsessed with ghost hunting and telling scary stories about the old, haunted mansion perched on the edge of town. The other follows the family who are about to move into that mansion, unaware of its infamy. It starts off as a bit of fun and games for the kids before, obviously, shit hits the fan in the most extreme manner possible.

Fans have fairly compared it to Stranger Things for the way it merges baby-faced protagonists with murkier themes, but while that cult favourite might offer a fair bit of gentle spooks, Typewriter is more likely to leave you a little more mentally scarred. In fact, fans on Twitter have already been voicing their opinions on it, ranging from “spooky”, to “not for the faint-hearted” to “I had to watch Winnie the Pooh cuz I was so scared”. Yikes.