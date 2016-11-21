The New Kate Bush Video for “And Dream of Sheep” is a Flotation Tank of Feelings

It is objective fact that Kate Bush is amazing, and given that she’s so private, any new work from her is big cause to sit up and listen. In advance of the release of her new live album Before the Dawn, she shared a live version of “And Dream of Sheep,” originally from 1985’s Hounds of Love, and today she added a visual to complete the package.



Only adding to the track’s overall vibe of dreamy gut-wrenchingness, the video features Bush doing some very beautiful and poignant floating in a body of water whilst wearing a life-jacket and singing. It was initially made as part of the production for her 22-night residency at the Hammersmith Apollo in 2014, to open the “The Ninth Wave” portion of the show, and now, in her infinite graciousness, Kate has decided to share it with the world.



The clip is the most recent in a number of rare promos she has been doing for the release of Before the Dawn (out next Friday) – including a radio interview on 6 Music. And though sticking around in the public eye isn’t really her style, we can only hope that her prominence remains, because the world needs as much beauty as possible at the minute.



Watch the video below:



