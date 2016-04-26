The New Lumpy and the Dumpers Track Is Punk At Its Most Puerile and Puttering Best

If any band was to be calling an album Huff My Sack in 2016, it was going to be Lumpy and the Dumpers. Some of the St Louis band’s previous efforts have been Sex Pit and Gnats in the Pisser and their early demo contained the now classic “Face the Meat”, where main man Martin ‘Lumpy’ Meyer shrieked in a Level 4 type domestic clown/terrorism alert, “One of these days you’re going to face the meat.”

“Numbing Agent”, a track from Huff My Sack, sees more of the excellent puerile and power punk from the Gateway City.

Released on Geelong label Anti-Fade, it’s come out just in time for the band’s upcoming ‘Layin’ Pipe in Oz’ Australian tour where the Dumpers will be playing a bunch of shows Down Under including a couple with Dumpers spin off band Cal and the Calories.

Check the track and Aussie tour dates below.



Lumpy and the Dumpers Australia 2016:

May 12 – Geelong at Barwon Club Barn

May 13- Melbourne at The Tote

May 14 – Sydney at Vic on the Park

May 16 – Sydney at Newtown Social Club

May 17 – Newcastle at Croatian Club

May 18 – Brisbane at The Haunt

May 19 – Brisbane at Beetle Bar,

May 20 – Sydney at Marrickville Bowls Club

May 21 – Canberra at Lacklustre HQ,

May 22 – Melbourne at Bar Open