The New Metallica Video is a 7-Minute Apocalyptic B-Movie and It’s Incredible

Godfathers of heavy metal Metallica are putting out their first studio album in eight years tomorrow. It’s called Hardwired… To Self-Destruct (ellipsis, the most truly metal punctuation mark, for added suspense and intensity), and to celebrate, they have released a music video for “Spit Out The Bone,” a track from the record. We shared another new Metallica video, for “ManUNKind“, here on Noisey yesterday.



Directed by Phil Mucci who has previously worked with Korn, the clip can only be described as a seven-minute long apocalyptic B-movie, complete with a human body that literally explodes, a scary robot, and a heroine ending fools with a big stick (#feminism), before eventually getting electrocuted. The track itself is bursting with assured vocals, pummelling, unforgiving drums, and of course, a guitar solo for which I believe the technical description is ‘face-melting,’ all of which signal good things for the album to come.



To promote Hardwired… To Self Destruct, Metallica also filmed a segment which appeared The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon last night, where they played “Enter Sandman” with children’s toy instruments. Lars Ulrich used a very cute little drum.



You can watch the “Spit Out The Bone” video, as well as the Fallon segment (keep an eye on Questlove playing a clapper in the top left hand corner for lols), below.





(Image by Kreepin Deth via Wikipedia​)