The New ‘Rogue One’ Trailer Proves the Movie Probably Won’t Suck After All

The Force Awakens, the first of the new Disney-helmed Star Wars movies, absolutely decimated the box office last Christmas. And how could it not? There was Han, there was Leia, and there was no George Lucas to muck the plot up with space-trade disputes.

Disney now has plans to crank out Star Wars films every holiday season until the world is fighting in its own star wars, and it’s only natural that they won’t all incite the same near-religious fervor as The Force Awakens.

Last summer, Disney started trying to ease expectations around Rogue One—the next film due out this December. Basically they wanted to remind fans that a movie can still be fun and entertaining without it being record-shattering. Instead, Disney’s comments ignited a firestorm of people worried that Disney thinks the movie sucks and that it’s going to be awful.

But the latest trailer for Rogue One dropped on Thursday morning, and it looks cool enough to assuage some of those fears. Worry not, everyone! It’s going to be an exciting and fun action movie! There are X-wings and stormtrooper battles and the Death Star!

It might not turn out to be a life-defining film, but it will almost certainly keep you entertained for a few hours while you’re stuck with family over the holidays. Plus, Darth Vader’s going to be there. Stop bugging out.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story hits theaters on December 16.

