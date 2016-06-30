The New Surf Friends Video Has Us Worried That They’re Playing a Free VICE Auckland Party

Like The Monkees on a New Zealand surf vacation, the new Surf Friends video has them goofing around and basically getting up to no good. Troublemaking clowns.

The Auckland jangle duo of Brad Coley and Peter Westmoreland, have been announced to play the upcoming VICE and LEVIS Auckland party along with Miss June and Brisbane’s Dune Rats in their first New Zealand show. The carousal takes place at the Las Vegas Club on July 14. Entry is free but you need to RSVP.

Taken from the band’s 2013 album Endorphins, released on legendary label Flying Nun, the video for “Chance” has Brad and Peter running around what looks like a holiday house, jumping in kiddie pools and playing a number of guitars, sans guitar straps, because, well you know, screw guitar straps.

We’re worried that when these guys team up with the notorious Dunies we may not be getting the venue deposit back.

VICE and LEVIS present Surf Friends, Miss June and Dune Rats in Auckland July 14 at Las Vegas Club. Entry is free but you need to RSVP.