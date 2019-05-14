The New Trailer for ‘Midsommar’ Looks as Traumatizing as ‘Hereditary’

The first full trailer for Midsommar—director Ari Aster’s follow-up to the most traumatizing movie of 2018—is here, and the thing looks about as different from Hereditary as Aster could get without sacrificing any of the horror.

Where Hereditary was dark and dour, full of rainy nights and severed heads on roadways, the two-and-a-half-minute Midsommar trailer is bright and colorful. There are flowers, saturated colors, and some kind of idyllic summer festival at a hippie commune or something. Of course, this is an Ari Aster movie, after all, so don’t expect it to just be fun and drugs and flowing robes. The whole thing quickly takes a horrific, Wicker Man-style turn and dissolves into the worst Rainbow Gathering ever. Watch it below:

Videos by VICE

Aster already teased a bit of the film in a short teaser trailer back in March, but this is our first extended look at Midsommar—and it is fully and completely terrifying. Are they disemboweling a grizzly bear at one point? Between this and Tarantino’s upcoming Manson movie, it looks like this is going to be the summer of evil hippies.

Midsommar is slated to hit theaters on July 3. Until then, give the trailer a watch above, via A24. Get your flower crowns ready, everybody.