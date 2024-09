In the Ugandan slum of Wakaliga, a thriving film industry called Wakaliwood has emerged. Mixing elements of Western action flicks and Chinese Kung Fu movies with Ugandan culture, Wakaliwood’s movies have garnered a cult following not just in in Uganda, but all over the world. We headed to Wakaliga to spend a day on the set of the next Wakaliwood hit.

Music for the piece was provided by Ramon Film Productions and Alex “Saba Saba” Kirya.