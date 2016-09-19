The New York bombing suspect’s family restaurant is getting slammed on Yelp

The family of alleged New York City bomber Ahmad Khan Rahami owns a fried chicken restaurant in Elizabeth, New Jersey called First American Fried Chicken. The family lives upstairs. Rahami was apprehended Monday morning after a shootout just blocks away.

And if you believe the dozens of comments on Yelp, where it now has a one-and-a-half star rating, you probably should go somewhere else in North Jersey for your fried chicken fix.



The New York Times reports that it’s not just Yelp reviewers spurred on by the bombing who are upset with First American; one neighbor told the paper that he frequently found “patrons loitering in his yard and urinating in his driveway.” The city of Elizabeth passed an ordinance to try to keep the restaurant from staying open 24 hours for which the alleged bomber’s father, Muhammad Rahami, sued the city for racial discrimination.

Though most people on Yelp are trashing the restaurant and making the same unfunny jokes about “pressure cooked fried chicken” (the bombs from this weekend were made in pressure cookers), there are some rays of positivity.

“I support this family fully. You can’t be responsible for what your family members do,” wrote Yelp user Zach D. from St. Louis, Missouri. “We all have black sheep in our family. It’s love [that] makes the world go round.”



In a pop-up message that appears before you can read the comments, Yelp said that the company works “remove both positive and negative posts that appear to be motivated more by the news coverage itself than the reviewer’s personal consumer experience with the business.”