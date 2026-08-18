The Next LEGO Game Could Be Confirmed At Gamescom

Gamescom 2026 kicks off next week and the latest rumors suggest that a new LEGO game might be revealed during the big event.

Rumor: LEGO Skylines Reveal Coming at Gamescom 2026

Screenshot: LEGO, Paradox Interactive

Gamescom 2026 begins on August 24, but rumors have already begun circulating about what sort of reveals might be coming during Opening Night Live. In addition to some insider information that suggest Xbox is announcement a major sequel, there is also some release to believe that a new LEGO game may be unveiled during the event.

Videos by VICE

Rumors of a project called Lego Skylines began swirling back in May 2026 after the title was found in a new batch of ratings from the Game Rating and Administration Committee of Korea. So far, the project hasn’t actually been confirmed or officially revealed, but some fans think that is about to change.

Gamescom has already teased in an instagram post that “Lego is back at Gamescom 2026” and some gaming fans have noted that Paradox is also scheduled to be present at the event. For those who aren’t familiar with the company, Paradox Interactive is the Swedish-based publisher of the City Skylines franchise.

At this point, the assumption is that LEGO Skylines will be a LEGO-spin on the City Skylines franchise that combines the gameplay mechanics of City Skylines with the aesthetic and humor of the LEGO brand.

Fans should definitely keep in mind that this theory is definitely in the realm of rumors and speculation and neither company has confirmed that LEGO Skylines is officially in the works or that they will be making new game announcements at the event.

The latest major LEGO gaming release arrived earlier this summer with LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight and was a major critical and commercial success. That game has its first major story DLC scheduled to arrive in September. At this point, the next LEGO project is still a mystery, so fans of the brand will have to tune in to Opening Night Live to find out if a new project is actually revealed.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more news and updates as Gamescom 2026 kicks off. The event is scheduled to run from August 24 through August 30 and should be full of new gaming announcements.

At this point, Lego Skylines has not officially been revealed and there is not confirmed release window for the rumored project.