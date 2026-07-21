The Next Nintendo LEGO Collab Has Been Revealed (And It’s A Big One)

Although it hasn’t officially been announced by LEGO yet, more photos of the next big Nintendo collaboration have arrived to further confirm the latest rumors.

More LEGO Donkey Kong Arcade Photos Leak Ahead of Official Release

Just a few weeks ago some early LEGO leaks suggested that the next big Nintendo collaboration would deliver a Donkey Kong-themed arcade cabinet set to the upcoming LEGO lineup. Although LEGO didn’t confirm or respond to the leaks, there were some recent social media posts from the official LEGO channels that suggested something Donkey Kong-themed was in the works.

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Now, another round of leaks has arrived and delivered even more photos of the unconfirmed arcade cabinet LEGO set. There are even some fans who have reported finding the set on store shelves early, despite that fact that LEGO hasn’t even confirmed its existence yet.

According to what we can see from the leaks, the set appears to be a pretty massive one and comes in at 1,367 pieces. Until we see a video that shows the finished build in motion, it’s a bit hard to say exactly how interactive the arcade cabinet is going to be. There does appear to be some way to drop barrels into the cabinet, based on the promotional images. The joystick appears like it will be able to move Jumpman left to right and a push button will allow him to jump.

Once the official LEGO announcement arrives, we should learn a lot more about the set’s release date, price, and functionality. Given the piece count and size of the build, this is likely going to be luxury set that comes in at a pretty high price point. Given what we’ve seen from the leak, shoppers can probably expect this set to retail for around $199.99.

In addition to this set, there have been a ton of other gaming-inspired LEGO creations for builders to enjoy lately. Recent releases include the SEGA Mega Drive Console, Pinball Machine, and the Ocarina of Time final battle sets. Unfortunately, the Large Deku Tree 2-in-1 is now out of stock.

Be sure to check back soon for more LEGO and Nintendo news and updates. Hopefully an official reveal and announcement will go live from LEGO sometime in the next few days.

At this time, the LEGO Donkey Kong Arcade has not officially been announced and there is no release date or price.