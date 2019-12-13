The next Xbox is called Xbox "Series X."

The first big reveal at The Game Awards tonight was our first look at the next Xbox hardware, which Microsoft is now officially calling Xbox Series X.

The next Xbox arrives, just like PlayStation 5, next “holiday.”

Alongside announcing Series X, Microsoft showed off a trailer for the first game running on the hardware in real-time, a sequel to Ninja Theory’s Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, called Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II. (The first tone was a tightrope walk about mental health that took some big swings. I’m genuinely surprised they’re going back to that world for another story.)