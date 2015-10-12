The NFL Staged a Completely Worthless Chat on Twitter About Safety

Two former NFL players and current NFL stooges, Ross Tucker and Troy Vincent, had themselves a completely spontaneous and extremely valuable Q&A sesh on Twitter about how great the NFL has been in confronting the challenges of player safety. It’s one of those great Twitter moments you just happen upon sometimes—a coupla football guys, casually shootin’ the bull about how Ross Tucker had never even heard of CTE when he played and now he has heard about it. The difference the NFL has made is night and day!

Both Tucker and Vincent swap questions that have obviously been scripted to mirror NFL talking points—it’s basically like a lawyer cross-examining his own witness with leading questions—in order get the word out about the NFL’s bang-up job in dealing with player safety and health.

Videos by VICE

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/p&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;p&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;[&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;a href=”//storify.com/dontforgetmac/barf” target=”_blank”&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;View the story “Barf” on Storify&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;]&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/p&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;p&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;

Q10) What is your current workout regimen, Ross? 10 gallon pails of NFL water, or 20?

This is so sad, and shameless, and utterly worthless. And the worst (best?) part is these guys can’t even give a straight answer on their own PR #TwitterChat. “How can football communities come together to promote safety,” is first and foremost a softball question full of buzzwords like “football,” “communities,” and “safety” that Troy Vincent just so happened to ask Ross Tucker on Twitter this Monday afternoon. But it’s also one that an organization that actually cared about promoting safety would have knocked out of the park—this is the whole point of softball questions! Instead, the NFL demonstrated again that it is only interested in looking like it cares about promoting safety. Professional communications people crafted this, and it somehow still ends with Ross Tucker talking about how safety is “up to the parents and youth coaches,” which is a way of saying “not our problem.”

This was a chat that they orchestrated, and they couldn’t even be bothered to do it right. The NFL: the Hey-At-Least-We-Did-Something League.