The Nickelodeon Horror Classic That Introduced a Generation to Nightmares Is Streaming Free

The ‘90s were the Wild West for children’s television—the blueprint for what we have today. Nickelodeon was leading that charge with animation and scripted series, including everyone’s first trauma, Are You Afraid of the Dark?

Are You Afraid of the Dark, despite some terrifying episodes that still scare me straight to this day, is nostalgic. For many, it was the intro into the horror genre (and for others, the reason they detest horror). With the Fall season in full swing, Halloween is right around the corner, and there’s no better time to dip your toes into an unforgettable piece of childhood television.

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What is are you afraid of the dark about?

Are You Afraid of the Dark? is a children’s anthology series centered around a group of kids who go by The Midnight Society. They meet in the woods to tell stories around a campfire, with each member telling a new story every episode. While the premise sounds tame, some of the episodes really pushed the boundaries of what children’s television could look like.

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In Season 5, “Dead Man’s Float” centers around a water-logged zombie who haunts the high school pool and threatens to take souls. Another episode centers around a ghostly clown comic book character sprung to life. Loosely based on DC’s Joker, his wicked smile is more than enough to give you nightmares. The original series ran from 1991 until 1996. Several reboots over the years have introduced new generations to childhood frights.

How to watch ‘Are You Afraid of the Dark’ for free

As part of Tubi’s new year-long horror corner, Are You Afraid of the Dark? is available to stream for free. While you’re there, you can dive into other childhood horror favorites like Goosebumps, Eerie, Indiana, and The Nightmare Room with Amanda Bynes. Tubi constantly rotates titles, so don’t miss the chance to relive the nostalgia.