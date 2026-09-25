The Night Outkast Was Booed at an Award Show Was Also the Night That André 3000 Accurately Predicted Hip-Hop’s Future

In 1995, the South wasn’t quite in the cultural conversation. Sure, artists like Scarface, Outkast, and UGK were sculpting out their presence within hip-hop. But this was during the height of the East Coast/West Coast war. New York and Los Angeles still led every cultural conversation. The former was the mecca, and the latter bred G-Funk, which would be incredibly formative towards hip-hop’s ascent into mainstream conversations.

Consequently, when André 3000 and Big Boi won Best New Rap Group at the 1995 Source Awards, it was a massive moment for the South. However, East Coast fans weren’t trying to hear anything but their fellow New Yorkers. But Outkast didn’t back down in the slightest. Instead, they were defiant and sparked a moment that would change hip-hop forever. “The South got somethin’ to say!” André 3000 exclaimed.

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In the years that followed, the South at large would eventually carve out its own distinct identity. Atlanta would immediately revolve around André, Big Boi, and the rest of the Dungeon Family. Houston would continue to herald its street rappers and bang DJ Screw’s syrupy remixes. New Orleans would spawn both No Limit and Cash Money, taking over in 1999 and 2000.

Over time, the South didn’t just have something to say—they dictated the cultural conversation entirely.

Outkast Once Told The World ‘The South Had Somethin’ to Say,’ and Hip-Hop Changed Forever

From the 2000s and onward, the South as a whole dominated hip-hop. The region was fresh and new, always offering something distinct depending on which city you were tapped into. Miami wasn’t like Atlanta; New Orleans wasn’t like Houston. Memphis rappers could be dark like Three 6 Mafia or suave and player like 8Ball & MJG. Even artists from North Carolina had their own distinct flair within the pack.

Moreover, Southern artists were early to embrace artists from other regions after the tension of the East Coast/West Coast war. DJ Screw was a hip-hop disciple who frequently provided new mixes of classic rap songs of the moment, regardless of region. Outkast rapped with Raekwon. The aforementioned 8Ball & MJG worked with Mase. Jay-Z challenged himself on records with Juvenile and UGK. Although hip-hop would remain tribal and regional for years, the South was pivotal in offering olive branches and carving out its sound within hip-hop.

Today, regionalism is largely dead because of the internet. However, the South still remains at the forefront of hip-hop culture. We’re long removed from the days of Outkast. But Atlanta is still arguably the defining Black cultural export, with artists like Future, Young Thug, and Playboi Carti still influencing generations a decade after they surfaced in the mainstream. All of it can be traced back to that fateful night in 1995.

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