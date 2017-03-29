The Nightmare Clown from Your Childhood Is Back in a New Trailer for ‘IT’

After a summer filled with creepy clown sightings throughout the American South, it seems like an opportune moment for a reboot of IT—the 1990 movie based on Stephen King’s novel about a killer clown hell-bent on spilling the blood of the young and innocent in small-town Maine.

On Wednesday, Warner Bros. dropped its first trailer for an IT reboot, which is due out in September and stars Bill Skarsgård as Pennywise, USA Today reports. The trailer, which has a sort of Stranger Things vibe, features some classic, terrifying scenes from the original film—like a little boy chasing his paper boat down a storm drain, red balloons mysteriously appearing in the streets, and that messed up moment where George says “you’ll float too.”

The first chapter of the 2017 remake, directed by Andrés Muschietti, takes place in the late 80s. We’re introduced to the kids, the clown, and the town besieged by terror. The kids launch their assault on Pennywise, and we watch as the evil mastermind does everything he can to thwart them.

The movie hits theaters September 8. Check out the trailer below, which looks just as terrifying as the original was nearly 30 years ago.