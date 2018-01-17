The Noisey Guide to Partying in Mexico When You Don’t Speak Spanish

A version of this article originally appeared on Noisey en Español. Leer en Español.



Mexico City is one of the party capitals of the world. With its wealth of nightclubs, excellent DJs, and first class events, it’s become one of the new favorite destinations for travelers in search of tacos, tequila, and electronic music.

According to our colleagues at Noisey en Español, the locals have a real gift of gab, which it can make things quite complicated for visiting foreigners. Fortunately, the team has created the only dictionary you’ll need to survive the city’s nightlife scene, including basic phrases to familiarize any gringo—and any accent—with the local slang.

Simply spell aloud the following letters and words:

For greeting people: Para saludar

KEY PEE THOUGH (¿qué pedo?) = Hello

KEY ON THAT (¿qué onda?) = What’s up?

ALL AH CAR ANAL (hola carnal) = Hello, buddy

COME O AND ASS (¿cómo andas?) = How you doing?

ME JAM OH (Me llamo) = My name is

WAY (Güey)= Dude

KEY ASS S (¿qué haces?) = What you doing?

To make a plan: Para armarla

BAM O NOSE THE PEDAL (vamonos de peda) = Let’s party

ARM ALLAH PEDAL (arma la peda) = Plan a party

DONE THE S L PRICK O PAY O (¿dónde es el precopeo?) = Where is the pregame?

ANT THROW (antro) = Club

JAZZ SEA ARM O (ya se armó) = It’s set

DONE THE S LAW PEDAL (¿Dónde es la peda?) = Where is the party?

THIS MAD DRESS (Desmadres) = Wild parties

BAM US ALL CORN C AIR TOE (vamos al concierto) = Let’s go to the concert

On the rave: En el rave

KEY N S L DJ (¿Quién es el DJ?) = Who is the DJ?

KEY N BAT O CAR (¿Quién va a tocar?) = Who is going to play?

DONE THE S ELLE RAVE (¿Dónde es el rave?) = Where is the rave?

BAM US AH O TRUE S N ARE I O (Vamos a otro escenario)= Let’s go to another stage

Q ANT O Q STAR (¿Cuánto cuesta?) = How much is the entrance?

MAY B O MALL (¿Me veo mal?) = Do I look fucked?

BOO N AH MOOSE E CAN (Buena música) = Are you feeling it?

KNOW EYE SEA NAIL (No hay señal) = There’s no signal

For the bar: Para el bar

O TRAP SERVE BE ZAP (otra cerveza) = Another beer

S TOY BOW RAP SHOW (estoy borracho) = I’m drunk

BASS OH RAW HO (vaso rojo) = Red cup

CURE ARE LAW CREW THAT (curar la cruda) = Hangover cure

BAM US AH SHOE PARK (vamos a chupar) = Let’s go to drink

TRACK US (tragos) = Drinks

SHELL AH (chela) = Beer

GUAC ARE E ARE (guacarear) = To vomit

ON AH MASS (una mas) = One more

For flirting: Para ligar

COME O TEA JAM ASS (¿cómo te llamas?) = What’s your name?

BAM US A BY LARK (vamos a bailar) = Let’s dance

BEN PACK UP (ven pa’ ca) = Come here

MAM SEAT APP (mamasita) = Hot mama

MOO E CALLING N TEA (muy caliente) = Very hot

KEY GUAC POW (que guapo)= Very handsome

AIR MOE ZOO (hermoso) = Gorgeous

BOO N OAT AH (buenota) = Good body

MAY GOOSE TASK (me gustas) = I like you

BEN CONE ME GO (ven conmigo) = Come with me

For survival: Para sobrevivir

DONE THE STAR ELLE VAN E O (¿dónde es el baño?)= Where is the bathroom?

AH WEB OH (a huevo) = Yes

KNEE MAD DRESS (ni madres) = No

TENT GO HAM BREAD (tengo hambre) = I’m hungry

DONE THE S LAW SALLY DAW (¿dónde es la salida?) = Where is the exit?

KEY AIR O TAK US (quiero tacos) = I want tacos

AH WAH (agua) = Water

BAM US AH DESK CANS AIR (vamos a descansar) = Let’s take a rest

For socializing: Para socializar

TEA END S SHE CLASS (¿tienes chicles?) = Do you have gum?

TEA END S SEA GRR US (¿tienes cigarros?) = Do you have a cigarette?

TEA N S END SEND E DOOR (¿tienes encendedor?) = Do you have a lighter?

STAR S ME ROLE AH (esta es mi rola) = This is my song

DAMN ME TOO NUMB AIR O (dame tu número) = Give me your number

KEY BOO N DJ (que buen DJ) = That’s a good DJ

MEDIA ASS AH WAH (¿me das agua?) = Can I get a water?

For the afterparties: Para el afterparty

DONE THE LAW C GIG MOE’S (donde la seguimos) = Where

MAY BOY CONE TEA GO (me voy contigo) = Where am I?

PHI STAR N ME CLASS AH (fiesta en mi casa) = Where

NOW BAM US AH DORM EAR (no vamos a dormir) = Where

KEY AIR OH ZEN R (quiero cenar) = I want dinner

SUB ELLE E ALLAH MOOSE E CAN (súbele a la música) = Put the music louder

KEY N MAN EH HAM (¿Quién maneja?) = Who’s driving?

DONE THE DO AIR MOE (¿Dónde duermo?) = Where do I sleep?

If you loved Mexico: Por si te enamoraste de Mexico

KEY SHEEP DOE (que chido) = Amazing

KEY PAD DRAKE (que padre) = Awesome/really good

SHEEN GONE (chingon) = Super good

O RAIL S (órales) = OMG/amazing

PERRY ON (perrón) = The best/the coolest

MAMA ALONE (mamalon) = So cool

Bonus words: Palabras extras

MOE TAH (mota) = Weed

NO MAN MESS (No mames) = No way

SHOW TAH (Chota) = Police

COUGH HER (coger) = To have sex

PATCH EH COUGH (pacheco) = Stoned

TACH ASS (tachas) = Pill

COOL OH (culo) = Booty

ROW LAW (rola) = Song

NO MAN CHESS (no manches) = OMG!

OH TRAP (otra)= Another one

TURN AH MESS AH (tornamesa) = Turntable

BEEN ILL (vinil) = Vinyl

BEN GUN A MEXICO, CARRY THOSE EX STRANGE HER US (Vengan a México queridos extranjeros) = Come to Mexico, lovely foreigners!

