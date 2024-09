Have you seen our new series The Noisey Questionnaire of Life? To re-cap, it’s the greatest quick-fire Q&A game since the advent of one human opening their mouth to ask another human a question.

Tim Westwood starred in the series debut​. This time around we’re throwing questions at Nigeria’s very own Burna Boy. Obviously we asked him the most burning question in life – which country makes the best jollof rice.​​

Watch below.