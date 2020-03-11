The Noisey Stage at Lovebox Festival Is a Huge Vibe

It’s still practically winter, so what better thing to do than look forward to the warmer months – the balmy days of T-shirts and shorts, sleeping with the window open and getting wrecked at festivals.

Big calendar bash Lovebox Festival returns to their west London location in Gunnersbury Park again this June, and they’re bringing a banging line-up with them. We announced that line-up a month or so ago, but just in case, some of the stand-out acts on the bill are:

– Lovestruck rap icon Tyler, the Creator, presumably performing as his blonde-wigged IGOR persona.

– A huge pop star who has soundtracked every tearful post-break-up night out since the beginning of time (it’s Robyn).

– And plenty more, like vibe bringers Kaytranada, the Disclosure lads, rapper-single-multi-hyphenate Lava La Rue and living legend Fatboy Slim, to name but a few of the behemoth acts on the bill.

We’ll be there again too, hosting our Noisey stage. Robyn tops the bill there on the Saturday night, while euphoric synth-pop group Hot Chip take the reins on Friday and genre-shifting rap act GoldLink brings the mood on Sunday night. Upcoming UK rap act of the moment, Pa Salieu, takes to our stage on Saturday afternoon, followed by BBC Sound Nominee Joy Crookes, thrill-seeking dance act Georgia and Noisey 2018 album of the year winner, Tierra Whack.

Check the rest of our stage’s line up in the images below, then head here to get tickets and make sure you don’t miss out.