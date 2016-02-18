The Nominees for the First Electronic Music Awards Will Not Surprise You

The Electronic Music Awards—first televised award ceremony devoted solely to electronic music—announced its list of nominees today, and it features mainly white male artists.
The awards were announced at the end of January—British DJ Paul Oakenfold is the executive producer of the proceedings, which will air on the FOX network on April 23.
Videos by VICE
There are 24 nominated artists in total, and there are seven award categories: Single of the Year, Album of the Year, Radio Show of the Year, Festival of the Year, DJ of the Year, Best New Artist, and Best Club of the Year. In five of those categories (excluding Best Festival and Best Club), only three are female talents. All three of whom—ROZES, MØ, and Alina Baraz—are vocal contributors. The only non-white nominee to be nominated as an individual, rather than as collaborator, is Carl Cox for DJ of the Year.
The EMA describes itself on their website as: “Dedicated to help change the lives of young people in need and shine a light on the next generation of talented DJs, artists, and producers ready to break the mold in electronic music.”
The Electronic Music Awards will premiere on FOX on Saturday, April 23 at 8 pm. The full list of nominees is below.
Album of the Year
Alina Baraz & Galimatias – Urban Flora
Calvin Harris – Motion
Disclosure – Caracal
Galantis – Pharmacy
Jamie xx – In Colour
Radio Show of the Year
BBC Radio 1 Essential Mix BPM with Geronimo – Sirius XM
Danny Howard – BBC Radio 1’s Dance Anthems
Diplo and Friends – BBC Radio 1
Xtra Jason Bentley – Morning Becomes Eclectic – KCRW
Festival of the Year
Creamfields – Daresbury, England
Electric Daisy Carnival – Las Vegas, USA
Sonar – Barcelona, Spain
The BPM Festival – Playa del Carmen, Mexico
Ultra Music Festival – Miami, USA
DJ of the Year
Carl Cox
Diplo
Dixon
DJ Harvey
Skrillex
Best New Artist
Bob Moses
DJ Snake
Jauz
KSHMR
Kygo
Best Club of the Year
Amnesia
Fabric
Omnia
Sound LA
Zouk