11 Outdoorsy Deals From The North Face’s Labor Day Sale

Everything 1990s retro is in right now, and few brands body-slammed into the 1990s’ collective consciousness as hard as The North Face. What’d been a brand for mountain climbers and niche outdoorsfolk became a fixture in high schools, hip-hop music videos, and offices’ casual Fridays.

So deck yourself out like it’s 1993 and channel your inner George Constanza and his famous Gore-Tex. We included plenty of retro hoodies, jackets, and pants, along with a selection of modern pieces for those who prefer to look forward, not backward. The North Face’s Labor Day sale runs through Monday, September 2. Grab a deal today before you’re left out in the cold.

Women’s Heavyweight Box Fit Crew for $60 ($25 off)

Combining long sleeves and a short, 21-inch body length, this crew-neck shirt can be thrown on for chilly summer nights and nippy autumn days. The boxy fit and dropped shoulders contrast nicely with the high rise for a sharp style that blends retro and modern day styling trends.

Men’s Lightstride Shorts for $39 ($26 off)

Perfect for active days in the summertime heat, these quick-drying polyester shorts hit just a few inches above the knee, the length currently in style for men’s shorts. Go ahead and cram in as many ice cream cones as you like; the elastic waistband is on your side. Two hand pockets, plus a zippered pocket on the left leg, give you the storage space that gym shorts lack. Go ahead, take these out on the town and let your legs breathe.

Women’s Dune Sky Tights for $56 ($24 off)

Yoga? Meditation? Gym? Just running errands? Tights have become a wardrobe basic ever since it yoga went mainstream and it became the fashion to wear yoga clothes everywhere from the lunch counter to the grocery store.

These polyester leggings contain 21 percent elastane for a tight, form-fitting shape that won’t encumber you with a bunch of extra fabric, perfect for doing a downward dog—or just popping into Costco for a $1.50 hot dog.

women’s Novelty Osito Jacket for $64 ($35 off)

If you haven’t bought a fleece in the past 20 years, you might not have noticed that for much of that time, fleece was a gnarly, somewhat scratchy material with the texture of a wet dog’s matted down fur.

Fleece used to be a fluffy, puffy material, like this throwback from TNF. Much more pleasant to rub your hands against and wear, the Novelty Osito’s polyester is 100 percent recycled. Try finding that in an authentic 1990s fleece.

Men’s evolution vintage hoodie for $42 ($18 off)

Everyone needs a hoodie for lazy days, sick days, casual days, and laundry days. This burly option brings it back to the basics, with a polycotton blend fabric, slightly baggy fit, and kangaroo pass-through pocket on the front for doing your best imitation of a cozy monk.

There’s just enough branding on the upper left chest to let people know you’re rocking the hoodie of the 1990s without being obnoxious and looking like a NASCAR driver covered in logos.

Women’s Evolution Shorts for $28 ($12 off)

Summer ain’t over yet. Three candy-shaded colorways are on sale: light blue, light purple, and light lime green. These cotton shorts are 27 percent blended with polyester. That means you get the soft comfort of cotton with the benefit of quicker-drying polyester—you won’t stay weighed down with sweat after those long runs. Not to mention they make for a solid pair of gym shorts all year round.

Women’s Easy Wind Pullover for $70 ($30 off)

And now for something completely different. Harkening back to the anorak trend of circa 2000, this pullover is made of water-repellent material for shrugging off autumn rainshowers and wind alike. With its loose, baggy fit and short body length, it strikes a fresh silhouette that stands out from all the long raincoats everyone else will be wearing.

Men’s Summit Series Breithorn Jacket for $245 ($105 off)

Look at you, planning ahead. Now’s the time to turn your eye toward the cold winter months if you want to snag a deal. When the snow flurries are falling, the clothing brands will know you’re in a bind and are willing to pay full price.

This medium-weight puffy jacket packs 800-fill power goose down. That’s the good stuff. Compared to synthetic insulation, goose down is warmer per gram, and you can scrunch it down tighter in your backpack or duffel bag when you’re not wearing it. This down is also coated with a durable water-repellent finish (DWR) so that the down stays drier—and therefore keeps you warmer—in humid and damp conditions.

Trail Run Quarter Socks for $13 ($5 off)

You won’t get far on your runs if you’re plodding around with damp socks and blisters. These polyester quarter-high socks dry out much faster than cotton, which means less friction when you’re zipping all over town on your runs.

Hope you like turquoise and black, because that’s the color on sale. Truthfully, we think it looks pretty sick, a nice change of pace from the usual whites, grays, and blacks. If you like your socks a little taller, fork over an extra buck and score a pair of the Trail Run Crew Socks. Same color, same style.

Never Stop Cush Slides for $32 ($13 off)

Slides move in and out of style with the fickle passions of fashion, but they never truly go all the way out of style because they’re so versatile. Run errands in ’em, take ’em to the beach, or slip ’em on for showers in the campground bathrooms.

These come with 10 millimeter-thick foam padding for above-average comfort and a more aggressive lugged sole for traction in the dirt.

Men’s Evolution Crew Sweatshirt for $39 ($16 off)

Autumn is coming, like it or not, and your wardrobe is missing a key staple if you don’t have a comfortable, slightly baggy sweatshirt. With a relaxed fit and ribbed collar, hem, and cuffs, this sweatshirt nails the classic concept of a crew-neck sweatshirt, all in a polycotton blend containing 73 percent cotton from farmers using agricultural practices that build carbon into the soil for ecological credentials.