Why the North Face Nuptse Jacket Is Still the GOATed Puffer

There’s only one sartorial situation when we’re stoked to look like a giant marshmallow: when we’re wearing a timeless puffer coat. The puffer is one of my favorite winter fashion essentials and one that can be dressed either up or down for a touch of sporty style. Its practicality is obviously a huge point of appeal, but its aesthetic has also become iconic. Not into skiing? Who cares, throw on a puffer. There are so many silhouettes to choose from, but the one style I’ll always have in my closet is The North Face 1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket.

The iconic North Face puffer technically originated in 1992, though the 1996 update that came out four years later is better known as the brand’s signature look. It was designed by Ingrid Harshbarger for high alpine skiing, as its heavy-duty layering system evenly distributes down filling for increased warmth. As time went on, collaborations with designers such as Supreme and Gucci made the Nuptse into a seminal piece of gorpcore royalty.

But their quilted pockets, recognizable stitching, and lifted collar aren’t the only features that make the Nuptse a modern classic; they’re also a platonic ideal winter coat. These jackets are extra toasty and made from 100% recycled materials that feature 700-fill down along with an adjustable hem, abrasion-and water-resistant fabric, a detachable hood, and adjustable handcuffs.

We love the Nuptse, designers love it, and celebrities do, too. Despite the jacket’s relatively accessible price point, it remains a fave with designer-centric celebrities such as Ariana Grande, Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, and Miley Cyrus, who have all been spotted in these jackets. Adam Sandler and David Spade are such fans of the brand they wore them to the People’s Choice Awards, which now gives us the OK to wear a Nuptse to all formal events. Street-style photos on Pinterest also show European city folk making the jackets look chic in ways that play off the style’s retro-cool appeal.

I own the jacket in the monochromatic tan color scheme, and it matches all my fits. Seriously: It looks amazing with whichever style I determine is my personality for that day. Do I feel like a gorpcore baddie? Then I’ll pair it with my oversized sweats and Nike Vomero 5 sneakers. Am I feeling a corporate lewk? I’ll wear it with my black slacks and leather platform boots. It’s the ultimate puffer for living in New York City given the need to walk everywhere in frosty temps.

The North Face 1996 Retro Nuptse jacket has also experienced a major revival on TikTok, where users worship the puffers, with some obsessives even collecting multiples of the jacket in an array of colors.

So, whether you’re seeking out a high-quality winter staple or simply want to indulge in a streetwear trend, The North Face 1996 Retro Nuptse jacket checks all the boxes. NARPS (non-athletic regular people), high-profile celebs, designers, dads, and this writer all love this iconic jacket, and so will you. Maybe I’ll even learn how to ski, one of these days…

The 1996 Retro Nupste jacket is available at The North Face’s website.

