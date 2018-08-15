Check Out ‘The Nun’ Clip That Was Too Scary for a YouTube Ad

YouTube announced this week that it will stop running an ad for Conjuring spinoff The Nun featuring a jump scare, because the clip is apparently just way, way, way too goddamn scary for people, Variety reports.

The six-second teaser opens with a black screen and the image of a MacBook volume sign lowering to mute until, all of a sudden, the ad cuts to a close-up of the titular nun letting out a scream like the freaky-ass hell demon she is.

Videos by VICE

To be fair, the thing is pretty simple—it’s basically the same type of video that you used to terrify your friends with in middle school, except with the nun being the surprise scare. It isn’t even the first Nun trailer to pull the stunt, but apparently this particular clip traumatized so many people that YouTube decided it had to go.

IM LITERALLY SHAKING AND TEARING UP RIGHT NOW I JUST WANTED TO PLAY EPIPHANY BUT WHY DID YOUTUBE GAVE ME A FUCKING THE NUN JUSMPSCARE AS AN AD AT 5 FUCKING AM — 🧡 (@peachsandcream_) August 11, 2018

https://twitter.com/emy_mooree/status/1028184000764862469

Yo fuck YouTube for putting the nun ads before videos when I’m tryna learn how to cook a fuckin porchetta now I have to sleep with lights on — 🐍 (@nicceecere) August 14, 2018

The pre-roll ad was so short that YouTube wouldn’t even let you skip it, so even if you knew the jump scare was coming, all you could do was try to frantically mute the volume or just cover your ears and cower until the whole thing was done.

A tweet from Twitter user @bbdvas warning other viewers about the jump scare went viral and finally got the attention of YouTube, which apparently realized that it was scaring the living shit out of its users and opted for a change, citing a company policy against “shocking content.”

https://twitter.com/bbydvas/status/1028690821715910656

Appreciate you bringing this to our attention! This ad violates our shocking content policy and it's no longer running as an ad. More info here: https://t.co/dOUocjUevh — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) August 14, 2018

Of course, this doesn’t mean that YouTube is cracking down on jump scare videos in general—it just means that maybe forcing unsuspecting viewers to sit through one while they’re trying to learn to cook a meat log might be a bit much, you know? The clip itself was uploaded separately and is currently still up on YouTube, so give it a watch above if you want to see exactly how scary is too scary for a YouTube ad.

The Nun is out September 7 in case you haven’t had enough jump scares already.

Sign up for our newsletter to get the best of VICE delivered to your inbox daily.

Follow VICE on Twitter.