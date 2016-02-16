The NYPD Wants You to Stop Sleeping with Your Phone Under Your Pillow

Don’t put your cellphone under a pillow when sleeping or when charging your device.Please share this tip and b safe! — NYPD 33rd Precinct (@NYPD33Pct)February 16, 2016

The New York Police Department tweeted out a series of terrifying photos of scorched pillowcases and charred phones on Monday, a stark warning about the explosive dangers of keeping a charging device underneath your pillow at night, as Gothamist reports.

Phones don’t often explode out of nowhere, but it has been reported to happen. The NYPD’s photos of blackened bedspreads look like some teens tried to light a hookah and spilled the coal on the bed, and certainly not like something you want to have happen directly under your sleeping face.

Gothamist points out that the NYPD’s Twitter PSA doesn’t necessarily mean that there was a recent phonesplosion—the posted photos look like they could have come from a couple years ago when a Texas teenager’s Samsung Galaxy caught fire in her bed. But maybe all those hoverboard explosions inspired the NYPD to remind everybody that other technologies we cherish and love can turn into terrifying little bombs if we’re not careful.